FLAMBOYANT ‘I AM ME’ TYCOON VIDA LOSES RM11MIL TO CONTRACTOR

COSMETICS millionaire and singer Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman is said to be RM11mil poorer after she was allegedly cheated by a contractor who handled her Shah Alam studio renovation, Harian Metro reported.

Popularly known as Datuk Seri Vida (pic), she said her 0.8ha studio was supposed to be completed in September last year.

“I am so upset. Now, I need to find a new contractor to help with the project,” she said.

The I Am Me singer is taking time off from the entertainment industry and is now busy promoting her business through social media.

> An Indonesian woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend of seven months after asking him to marry her, Harian Metro reported.

The 38-year-old woman was found dead by a neighbour with 28 stab wounds in her apartment at Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam, on Saturday.

Shah Alam police chief Asst Comm Baharuddin Mat Taib said the woman, a canteen operator at a school in Shah Alam, was stabbed with a kitchen knife which was found at the crime scene.

We all know about dakut diva

She is said to have taken the knife from the kitchen to pressure her boyfriend to marry her, but he wrestled the knife from her.

The 40-year-old Malaysian boyfriend has been arrested.

ACP Baharuddin said the suspect, who works as an electrical wiring contractor, is believed to have mental illness.

Police, however, are still waiting for confirmation.

> Actress Zara Zya is ready to face criticisms from netizens when she makes her debut as a singer soon, Sinar Harian reported.

She is perfectly aware of her vocal abilities and will only continue singing if her single is accepted by fans.

“To me, if people cannot accept me as a singer, then I will just quit,” said the 33-year-old.

– ANN

.