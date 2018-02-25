FIRST THEY SAY ISRAEL GAVE ME BILLIONS, THEN DR M & NOW ROBERT KUOK – KIT SIANG LAMBAST ‘FAKE NEWS’ NAJIB CAMP, CONFIRMS NEVER RECEIVED A SEN FROM MALAYSIA’S RICHEST MAN

RUMOURS of the enormous cash contributions allegedly made by Malaysian businessman Robert Kuok to DAP is “fake news” being spread by the Umno-Barisan Nasional machinery, said Lim Kit Siang.

The veteran DAP leader said this is the latest in the series of “fake news” being spread by Umno ahead of the 14th general election, which must be held by August.

“In recent years, the false allegations against me as being anti-Malay, anti-Islam, communist, an agent of foreign powers (and so on) have increased by leaps and bounds to reach unprecedented levels.

“I have been accused of receiving billions of ringgit from Israeli quarters. I have also been accused of receiving RM1 billion from former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“This latest lie, which involved Prime Minister Najib Razak, is that I have received astronomical donations from Robert Kuok.

“I have not received a single sen from Robert Kuok in my 53 years in politics, whether through (my nephew) James Kuok or anyone else,” said Lim in his speech at a DAP event in Batu Pahat this morning.

The allegation was first made by blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin in his portal that Kuok, who is based in Hong Kong, has been channeling funds to the DAP to pursue its political agenda to gain control of Putrajaya.

Responding to the blog post, BN Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said Kuok should be thankful to the BN government that had helped him gain his great wealth.

Najib had also commented on this allegation, pointing out that Kuok became successful in his career because of the government’s help.

“If we look at the list of names of the richest people in Malaysia, such as Robert Kuok, who gave him the key to have a monopoly on rice and sugar? It was given to him by the ruling government,” Najib had said in Serdang, Selangor yesterday.

Lim said this is why the Fake News committee set up by Putrajaya can be seen as a weapon to harass and persecute Pakatan Harapan leaders and civil society.

“It is also to provide ‘immunity and impunity’ to the Umno/BN lawmakers and peddlars of “fake news” against Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

The special committee was formed to look into laws to curb fake news that threatens political stability and public order.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

