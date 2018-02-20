FIRST SCORPENE, NEXT ALTANTUYA? WILL NAJIB JOIN HIS CONFIDANT RAZAK BAGINDA AT THE FRENCH COURTS

Folks, two very interesting cases are now being tried in the French Courts. One is that rape charge against Tariq Ramadhan of the Muslim Brotherhood or Ikhwan Muslimin. Tariq Ramadan is the grandson of Muslim Brotherhood founder hassan al Banna.

The other case developing in the French courts has ties closer to home. It is about that Scorpene corruption case.

For a certainty the French court case is bound to stir up plenty of mud from the past. Plenty plenty mud. It looks like it will go beyond just the submarine deal. Perhaps details of who exactly was paid that hefty commission will be made known in court. Maybe it was your mother in law. Maybe not. Surprise.

There might be other details as well which might revisit the murder of that unfortunate woman.

First the High Court said guilty.

Then the Court of Appeal said not guilty.

Finally the Federal Court said guilty.

The Court of Appeal said just a few main things – their motive to commit that gruesome murder was not proven in Court. No motive. So the Court of Appeal acquitted them.

Here lies the rub.

What if the French Court “delves” into the who-dunnit?

The cat just might drag a pretty big fish into the courtroom in Paris.