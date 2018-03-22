EXPERTS DEFY NAJIB, GIVE MAHATHIR THE ALL-CLEAR: HE’S NOT TOO OLD TO BE PM, OTHER PEOPLE MAYBE – BUT NOT DR M

Two of the three panellists at a forum to discuss if Dr Mahathir Mohamad is too old for the prime minister’s post agreed that the latter cannot be ruled out on this factor.

Fitness instructor Kevin Zahri Abdul Ghaffar and psychologist Dr Mat Saat Mohd Baki said although Mahathir would turn 93 in July, he appeared to be in good health.

However, another panelist, political analyst Kamarul Zaman Yusoff, disagreed.

He cited 10 criteria for a person to be the prime minister, and claimed that Mahathir only satisfied two.

The forum titled “Is Mahathir too old to be prime minister?” was organised by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

Mahathir gatecrashed the event in Shah Alam and in a Twitter posting said, “I am here guys. Say it to my face.”

MKINI

.