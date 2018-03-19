EXIT, DEFECTION OR SECRET PACT? THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS ‘CHANCE’ MEETING FOR SEASONED POLITICIANS LIKE SOI LEK & CHIN TONG

A chance meeting between Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong and former MCA president Dr Chua Soi Lek has ignited speculation for one Chinese newspaper.

According to Oriental Daily today, which published a photograph depicting the duo at the meet, had insinuated that there were “secret discussions”.

“These are two influential politicians on opposing sides. What were they secretly discussing?” read the report.

Although the photograph was supposed to have been taken on March 9, the Oriental Daily report was published one day after Liew’s candidacy for Ayer Hitam was announced.

The incumbent Ayer Hitam MP is MCA deputy president Wee Ka Siong. It is widely known that Chua and Wee have been on and off rivals in MCA since 2008.

They are both influential MCA leaders in Johor.

When contacted, an irate Chua stressed that it was a chance meeting in Kluang and there was nothing political about it. Liew is the current Kluang MP.

“We were both attending different functions. What’s wrong with political friends exchanging pleasantries?” asked Chua.

When contacted, Liew confirmed it was a chance meeting but refused to comment further.

