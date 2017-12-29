EXACTLY! WHO IS PKR TO SET CONDITIONS, ASK ANALYSTS: EVER-CONNIVING ANWAR & AZMIN SHOW THEIR INSECURITY BY TRYING TO ‘BLACKMAIL’ HARAPAN ALLIES INTO SPECIAL ‘CONCESSIONS’

PKR’S three conditions before it accepts Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for prime minister reflects the party’s insecurities at a time when the coalition should focus on strengthening ties, said a political analyst.

Associate professor at Universiti Malaya’s Socioculture Department Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said setting conditions could spark division within the newly formed opposition bloc and threaten its chances of victory in the 14th general election, which must be called by August.

“If PKR sets three conditions, does DAP, Bersatu and Amanah have to do the same? If everyone sets a condition, is it forced politics or politics to form an ideal nation that should be prioritised? ” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Yesterday, sources told The Malaysian Insight that the first condition was the immediate release of PKR de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim, and for his appointment as prime minister within six to 12 months of Pakatan winning Putrajaya.

The second condition was for PKR to be allocated the majority of parliamentary seats over other Pakatan member parties – at least 60 out of 165 seats in Peninsula Malaysia.

The third condition was for Dr Mahathir to agree to reform key institutions in the country.

Awang Azman said all the conditions revealed the party’s insecurities with regard to the former prime minister and one-time nemesis of Anwar, Dr Mahathir.

He said the focus of the party and coalition should be on the changes and transformation of key institutions in the country.

Instead, the conditions set by PKR showed that the party was concerned with Dr Mahathir and his party Bersatu’s potentially overpowering influence.

“PKR’s third condition is far more important than the first and second. Institutional changes and transformation is more important than asking for more parliamentary seats,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

“What was prioritised in the conditions reflects PKR’s doubts, hopes and ambitions.”

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said in an exclusive interview with The Malaysian Insight yesterday that Pakatan had to announce the candidate for prime minister because voters wanted to know who would lead the country if the opposition bloc won Putrajaya.

“There is no plan B, only plan A. And that is to announce a candidate before GE14,” he said at his office in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

