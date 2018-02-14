EX-SPRINTER RABUAN PITT’S GRANDNIECE IN SHOCK, HORRIFYING FREAK ACCIDENT: 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL’S HEAD SPLIT IN TWO IN GORY LAWN MOWER ACCIDENT
TAMPIN – A female student was killed while her two friends were injured when they were struck by a lawn mower blade in a freak accident at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tuanku Abd Rahman in Gemas, here today.
Tampin district police chief, Superintendent Hamazah Abd Razak, said in the 10.30am incident, Nur Afini Roslan, 14, died at the scene after her head was split in two upon being hit by the blades.
He said two other victims Abdullah Hazlan, 14, and Mohd Farhan Reza Badrol Hesam, 13, suffered light injuries.
The lawn mower, which was in operation, was being pulled by a tractor when the incident occurred. The three students were believed to have been near the machine when tragedy struck.
Hamazah said police are still investigating the circumstances behind the incident.
“We deployed a team to the scene upon receiving the emergency call.
“The girl’s remains have been taken to the Tampin Hospital for a post-mortem examination. while the injured students were taken to the Gemas Health Clinic for treatment,” he said.
Girl who died after being struck by lawn mower blade grandniece of former sprint king
SEREMBAN: Nur Afini Roslan, 14, who died after being struck by a lawn mower blade here today is believed to be the grandniece of former sprint champion Datuk Rabuan Pit.
She is also active in archery, said a relative when met at Hospital Tuanku Jaafar (HTJ) here today. Rabuan, said the relative, was her grand uncle on her father’s side and the teen inherited the family’s sporting prowess.
Nur Afini’s aunt, who also did not want to be identified, said Nur Afini represented Pahang in archery several years ago.
“Nur Afini and her three siblings are very active in sports and have represented Pahang in sports. Even though she had transferred from a Kuantan to Gemas school this year, she is still active in archery and was trained by her father,” she said when met at the HTJ’s Forensics Unit today.
Nur Afini’s father, Roslan Samad, 55, told the state education and health chairman Datuk Shamsulkahar Mohd Deli that he hoped contractors would carry out their tasks in accordance to regulations in future to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.
This was conveyed to Shamsulkahar when he came to HTJ to pay his respects.
– NST
