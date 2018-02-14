EX-SPRINTER RABUAN PITT’S GRANDNIECE IN SHOCK, HORRIFYING FREAK ACCIDENT: 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL’S HEAD SPLIT IN TWO IN GORY LAWN MOWER ACCIDENT

TAMPIN – A female student was killed while her two friends were injured when they were struck by a lawn mower blade in a freak accident at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tuanku Abd Rahman in Gemas, here today.

Tampin district police chief, Superintendent Hamazah Abd Razak, said in the 10.30am incident, Nur Afini Roslan, 14, died at the scene after her head was split in two upon being hit by the blades.

He said two other victims Abdullah Hazlan, 14, and Mohd Farhan Reza Badrol Hesam, 13, suffered light injuries.

The lawn mower, which was in operation, was being pulled by a tractor when the incident occurred. The three students were believed to have been near the machine when tragedy struck.

Hamazah said police are still investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

A female student was killed while her two friends were injured when they struck by a lawn mower blade in a freak accident at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tuanku Abd Rahman in Gemas, here today. (Photo courtesy of police)

“We deployed a team to the scene upon receiving the emergency call.

“The girl’s remains have been taken to the Tampin Hospital for a post-mortem examination. while the injured students were taken to the Gemas Health Clinic for treatment,” he said.

Girl who died after being struck by lawn mower blade grandniece of former sprint king