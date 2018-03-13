EVEN TRUMP PULLS BACK, YET NAJIB SELLS SELLS & SELLS: FEAR OF CHINA’S MIGHT THE REAL REASON WHY U.S. BLOCKED PENANG-BORN TAN’S BROADCOM TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM

Beyond those 5G concerns, there’s even more to Trump’s decision to block the deal, experts said.

“It is not just China, it is not just chips. It is broad technology. It is U.S.military power and economic power going forward and he’s got a very consistent point of view,” said Ron Napier, head of Napier Investment Advisors.

“Trump has been saying all year long since he was inaugurated that security is very important to him, technology is very important to him, trade is very important to him and getting jobs back to the United States is very important to him. He’s making this all into one fabric,” he added.

“He sees this as the U.S.’ last big stand if it’s going to remain the leader of the free world,” Napier told CNBC.

Broadcom said in a statement that it “strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns.”

A White House official told Reuters that the national security concerns of the deal relate to risks associated with Broadcom’s relationship with foreign entities.