EVEN RAJA PETRA’S DAUGHTER LAUGHS: ANWAR TO BE RELEASED ON JUNE 11 – BUT WHO TOLD YOU SO, AZIZAH? WAS IT NAJIB HIMSELF?

Today, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said that her husband, Anwar Ibrahim, will be released from jail on 11th June 2018. This is what Wan Azizah says and not what the prison authorities say and is based on an automatic reduction of one-third of Anwar’s five-year jail term. Whether the prison authorities agree with this is left to be seen because the government has so far said nothing and the one-third remission is not mandatory although rarely it is not given.

Even if true that would mean Anwar cannot contest the general election until after 11th June 2023. If the 14th general election is before 11th June 2018, which looks like what it is going to be, that would mean the 15th general election will be before 11th June 2023 — which would also mean Anwar can only contest the 16th general election around 2028 or so when he is about 81 years old.

So does that still make Anwar PM ke-7? Would Malaysia be having an interim PM or PM sementara for the next ten years from 2018 till 2028 and if so who will this person be? And since Najib Razak is our PM ke-6 and Anwar is PM ke-7, will their PM sementara for the next ten years be called PM ke-6B? Pakatan Harapan has turned the Westminster-style Malaysian general election into a US-style presidential election. Has Pakatan gone utterly mad?

Raja Sara Petra

– www.malaysia-today.net

