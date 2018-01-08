EUPHORIA SWEEPS MALAYSIA AS DR M NAMED AS ‘NEXT PM’: WILL NAJIB STILL DARE TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT ON JAN 11?

I have been receiving these : (SEE BELOW)

And also this from somewhere else :

PARLIAMENT WILL BE DISSOLVED ON JANUARY 11TH 2018.

The diagram above says Hari Mengundi 24/3/2018.

March 24th is a Saturday and the day after, the 25th, is a Sunday.

This could just be a ruse. I really dont know. But time is getting very short for the polls.

I do note something and this is worrying.

If Parliament is indeed dissolved on January 11th, 2018 (just FOUR DAYS away) and polling is on 24th or 25th March, that gives a CAMPAIGNING PERIOD OF 72 DAYS !!

OVER 10 WEEKS !!

If so, it will be the longest CAMPAIGNING PERIOD in our electoral history.

The last time this length of time was allowed for campaigning was in 1969.

When things are so hot and heated up all over the country, such a long campaign period is not healthy and not safe for the security of the country.

Tempers tend to fly, people can get really worked up and it can cause unnecessary violence – especially AFTER the results come in AND the losers become sore losers.

I hope the shrivelled Tan Sris and Datos at the Majlis Keselamatan Negara will wake up and advise AGAINST such a long campaigning period – if that is what is being planned.

Also the Special Branch, the Police and our Minister of Home Affairs should act professionally and wisely.

Everyone has been campaigning since 2013 already. We all know what the issues are.

Keep the campaign period short. TWO WEEKS is more than enough.

TO ALL MALAYSIANS, please pay attention. And please speak up.

This time around there are many desperate people in the country and they can do desperate things.