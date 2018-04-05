‘ELIMINATE MIC IN GE14 FOR NOT TAKING CARE OF YOU’ – MAHATHIR TELLS INDIANS HE HAD DELEGATED THE TASK TO ‘SOMEBODY SO BIG BUT HE DIDN’T DO HIS JOB’ IN SWIPE AT SAMY VELLU

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has launched a salvo against one of his most trusted generals during his 22-years as prime minister.

In an obvious reference to former MIC president S Samy Vellu, he said: “I might be found guilty of not being attentive, but I think you (Indian community) were being represented by somebody. But he is so big, I couldn’t see beyond him.”

“I thought he was doing things that he had promised to do as a representative of the Indians. But I discover now that he has not carried out his duties.

“So it is only right his party should be eliminated,” he added at the launch of Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the Indian community in Petaling Jaya this evening.

Samy Vellu had held the position of MIC president for 11 consecutive terms from 1979 to 2010.

The former works minister had served in Mahathir and the latter’s successor Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s cabinet until his shock defeat in the 2008 general election.

During the Thaipusam celebrations in January, Samy Vellu had declined to criticise Mahathir though expressing support for Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak’s leadership.

“You see, I won’t say anything about Dr Mahathir.

“He (Mahathir) is a good leader, good man, I worked with him for 21 years and I always go and ask him what needs to be done, and he will tell me,” he had said.

– M’kini

