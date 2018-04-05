DRUGGIE OR NOT, UMNO DIVISION CHIEF RIZALMAN’S CHANCES ‘MORE OR LESS GONE’ – REPORT

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite claims of innocence and that he was only drinking coffee, it looks like Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar’s chance of standing in the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency is as good as gone.

Saying that he is a victim of a ploy to sabotage his chances of contesting in the polls, the seat now looks likely to go to MCA.

Rizalman, who allegedly tested positive for drugs during a raid on a karaoke centre on Monday, insists that he was only drinking “coffee or Nescafe” during the raid.

The Bandar Tun Razak Umno division chief however did not want to point any finger at anyone specifically, saying that in politics there were many enemies who could come from all sorts of angles.

“I have been trapped because I don’t take drugs. As far as I am concerned I was drinking coffee or Nescafe,” he said during a packed press conference at the Bandar Tun Razak Umno division headquarters yesterday.

He was shocked at the positive drug test as he was not intoxicated.

His family, including his wife and children, and Barisan Nasional supporters from Bandar Tun Razak were also present at the press conference to show their support.

When asked what he was doing at the karaoke centre at the time, Rizalman said he was just singing and having a cup of coffee.

He said his friends, all of whom tested positive as well, were having soft drinks.

“I hope that Umno and Barisan are not linked with the issue because it is more of a personal attack on me,” he said, adding he had not been charged over the matter.

He said he would resign from all his posts if the allegations were proven to be true in court.

Rizalman, who was said to be a likely candidate for the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary seat in GE14, said he would use all legal channels to clear his name.

When asked if he wants to contest the seat, Rizalman said he was “very keen and interested”.

“I have been working for the last 14 years. I hope that all my contributions are not forgotten because of a small issue,” he said.

The Star earlier reported that an Umno division chief was detained at a karaoke joint in Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur, at about 2am on Monday in a joint operation by police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

They were investigating an anonymous tip that the outlet was operating without a licence.

Sources said a urine test was conducted on a suspect and it came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Rizalman said he would cooperate with the authorities in their investigations.

At another function, Bernama reported Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying that the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department would investigate the case.

“We will investigate. The police will conduct an investigation,” Dr Ahmad Zahid , who is also Home Minister, told reporters, after launching World Halal Week.

ANN

.