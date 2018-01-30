DR M: KU LI TOLD ME HE HAS RETIRED FROM POLITICS

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said his former political rival Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has told him that he has retired from politics.

“He let me know, he has retired and does not want to be involved in politics anymore.

“I met him at a wedding recently and he sat next to me (but) we did not talk about politics because he has retired,” Mahathir said at a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya today.

He was responding to a question on whether he would approach Tengku Razaleigh, who is the Gua Musang MP, to join him in the opposition.

The two veteran politicians had a falling out in the late 1980s, which saw Tengku Razaleigh’s “Team B” faction in Umno forming Semangat 46 to go against Mahathir’s Umno Baru (New Umno).

– M’kini

.