DR BOO ‘STYLISH’ OR SELFISH? MAYBE THAT’S WHY FELLOW MAVERICK ZAID STILL HAS NOT BEEN OFFERED A SEAT TO CONTEST

PETALING JAYA – DAP’s Datuk Zaid Ibrahim (pic) has lamented that he has yet to receive an offer to contest in the election.

The former minister tweeted on Sunday: “I like Dr Boo’s style. He declined the so-called offer to contest in Labis. Wish I too could decline; except I received no offer!”

Appointed as a minister in March 2008, Zaid resigned from the Cabinet six months later following his criticism of the then Internal Security Act. He was suspended by Umno later that year and joined PKR in 2009.

However, Zaid had a fallout with the PKR leadership and formed Parti Kesejahteraan Insan Tanah Air in December 2010, where he eventually resigned as president due to internal squabbling. He joined DAP last year.

Meanwhile, according to online reports, Skudai assemblyman Dr Boo Cheng Hau did not receive any official offer to fight in Labis and has said he feels unqualified for the seat.

He has held the Skudai seat for two terms.