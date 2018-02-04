DPM OR SHAMAN? ZAHID CAUGHT ON VIDEO PERFORMING ‘BOMOH’ RITUAL OVER SICK MAN IN BID TO MANIPULATE RURAL VOTERS – WILL JAKIM DARE HAUL HIM UP FOR UN-ISLAMIC PRACTICE

The above has gone viral via WhatsApp. It is a screen grab from someone’s Facebook (Ghauth Jasmon??) page.

There is a video there showing Zahid Hamidi performing some weird bomoh type rituals over an obviously sick person.

Here is the link to the Facebook video :

https://www.facebook.com/norlidah.alqadri.1/425310424555126

Better hurry before they block it off.

There are a few points to note here.

1. This is UMNO, PAS’s real strength. The Malays in the kampongs, cities, factories, universities, banks, corporate suites etc still believe in jampi, jin, jembalang, bomohs, dukuns and politicians pretending to be bomohs. (Yes my Malay friends, I am talking about you.) You are not alone – plenty Chinese, Indians believe in the same, but not to the same extent.

This is the Twiligt Zone.

The One Step Beyond.

The DMZ or demilitarised zone where you do not use brains.

Zahid Hamidi is manipulating simple folks. All for the vote. The sick person never got any better after Zahid Hamidi’s hocus pocus.

2. Zahid Hamidi is also giving false hopes to the sick person. This hocus pocus will never cure the sick person. It is just for show.

3. This is the realm of shirik and khurafat. Shirik means polytheism. Khurafat means hocus pocus (or close to it). What is the Jabatan Agama doing?

If I were to do the same thing, you can rest assured the nearest Jabatan Agama will swing into action. For cutting into their market share?

4. So shall we close the general hospitals, clinics, medical schools etc. Why waste time and money building hospitals and training modern doctors? Just call Jawa Bomoh.

This is the 21st century. Plenty of people in our country are already screwed.

High income nation, modern society, educated citizens ??

Not going to happen. This society will remain ignorant and poor.

It has already become a joke.

http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.my/

.