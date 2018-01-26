DOW POPS 140 POINTS, CLOSES AT RECORD AFTER CATERPILLAR AND 3M EARNINGS

The Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record on Thursday on the back of stronger-than-expected quarterly results from Caterpillar and 3M.

The 30-stock index gained 140.67 points to close at 26,392.79. The Dow rose as much as 206 points but came off its highs after President Donald Trump told CNBC the dollar will get “stronger and stronger” under his leadership. (Click here for the full story on Trump’s comments.)

The dollar index reversed losses and traded higher by 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 pared most of its gains and closed 0.1 percent higher at 2,839.25, a record. The Nasdaq composite gave up its gains and closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,411.16. Earlier, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed the Dow higher as a strong earnings season rolled on.