‘DON’T FEAR A MAHATHIR VICTORY, MAKE FRIENDS WITH HIM & PAKATAN INSTEAD’: ANALYSTS ADVISE BEIJING, CHINA INVESTORS EVEN AS NAJIB GOES ON FEAR-MONGERING SPREE – ‘THEY WILL CANCEL ALL THE CONTRACTS I SIGNED WITH CHINA’

SERDANG – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today warned that there will be consequences felt by the Malaysian economy if Pakatan Harapan takes over and cancels contracts signed between Malaysia and China.

Speaking while launching an e-commerce micro-financing fund for Malaysians Chinese youths here today, Najib said that PH’s pledge of reviewing contracts signed between the two countries as “irresponsible.”

“The other side (Opposition) wants to cancel the contracts we have signed the Chinese if they get power,” he told thousands of Chinese entrepreneurs.

“Imagine if we sour our ties with China, they don’t buy our products, they don’t buy our palm oil, imagine what will happen to our economy,” he added.

China and its firms recently signed several deals to undertake major infrastructure developments in Malaysia, such as the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ), and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

“It’s a totally irresponsible thing to do, they did not think of the interest and welfare of the rakyat, they are playing politics for their personal agenda,” he said.

Najib had earlier announced a RM25 million fund provided by Putrajaya for the e-commerce micro financing scheme.

“We don’t want our young entrepreneurs to go to ah longs for financing. I think RM25 million is a good start. I hope to increase the size of this fund in the future,” he said.

MEANWHILE, according to Free Malaysia Today:

Chinese investors have nothing to worry if PH wins polls, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: Chinese investors in Malaysia have nothing to worry if Pakatan Harapan (PH) comes to power, despite the coalition’s promise to review Chinese interests in the country, says a political analyst.

Qianye Zhang said it was also in the interest of Chinese investors to establish rapport with Malaysia’s opposition leaders.

Writing in The Diplomat, Zhang said Malaysian opposition politicians were only playing up nationalist sentiments when they questioned Chinese investments, and they were likely to break their promise as there was too much at stake as far as China, Malaysia’s largest trade partner, is concerned.

She said certain moves to restrain the investments should be expected in the immediate aftermath of the polls should the coalition win.

But she said these were aimed at fulfilling the opposition’s promises during the campaign, especially in certain states such as Johor and Penang.

“In the long term, however, this won’t last long,” said Zhang, a former journalist who has researched Malaysia, and who is now pursuing studies at the Harvard Kennedy School in the US.

PH, in its manifesto launched last month, said the coalition would encourage “high-quality” investments from China, but said it would review current investments to ensure they were free of corruption.

PH chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad has openly criticised the Najib admnistration over a number of China-linked projects, including the multi-billion ringgit East Coast Rail Link.

Mahathir has also spoken out against the sale of properties targetted at Chinese nationals, saying it undermines Malaysia’s sovereignty.

But Zhang said Mahathir was playing on nationalism in the lead-up to the election, adding that it was not unusual to see a successful candidate break his promise after consolidating power.

She said Mahathir had praised China’s economic miracle on multiple occasions before, and would welcome Chinese investment if it could benefit Malaysia.

“In the end, Chinese investors need not worry too much about Malaysia’s upcoming election,” Zhang said.

“However, Chinese investors and companies should not ignore establishing and maintaining connection with the opposition in order to reduce their own risks in the future,” she added.

– Malay Mail

.