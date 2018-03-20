‘DON’T BE AFRAID,’ MAHATHIR LAUGHS AT NAJIB: ‘I MAY BE OLD BUT I CAN STILL DEFEAT YOU’

Pakatan Harapan and Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad today responded to Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak’s criticism of his age, stating that he can still ride horses, drive and defeat the latter in the 14th general election.

“My age keeps being mentioned, supposedly that at 93, I cannot be prime minister.

“But at 93, I can still do many things, not only ride horses, drive a car, but also defeat Najib. It can be done,” Mahathir said in a video on his Facebook page.

Mahathir was responding to Najib, who during a dialogue said no country in the world would choose a 93-year-old man as its prime ministerial candidate.

Mahathir, who served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003, will turn 93 this year.

Having vowed to unseat Najib, Mahathir is now aligned with the opposition and is Harapan’s prime ministerial candidate.

“I believe Najib is very scared of this old man, that is why he is trying to block me from contesting (in the general election) by trying to deregister my party.

“Don’t be afraid. Yes, I am old, but let’s see what will happen to you,” he said.

The former premier added that one should not be arrogant for simply being young.

He also reiterated the claim that Harapan could win in the 14th general election if there is no “cheating.”

Last week, amid criticism about his age, blogger Firdaus Abdullah shared a video of Mahathir driving a Porsche during a downpour.

