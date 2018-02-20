DO CHINESE MALAYSIANS BEAR A GRUDGE AGAINST MALAYS? ANSWER – ‘I THINK SO, I DON’T BLAME THEM’

I think so. Yes I believe there will be a certain amount of grudge among the Chinese. I wouldnt blame them though, and also the Indians too. You know, we always speaks about the Chinese and Malays and we always forgot the Indians as if they dont exist in Malaysia. They too suffered the same cosequences as the Chinese, probably they face a lot worse fate.

Anyway, I know some people would suggest that this Bumiputera act has been agreed by the founding fathers back in 1963. Maybe back then there was some relevance to it. I mean, the Malays were extremely poor, and you need to do something fast & quick to bring all of these people from the kampung to the city.

Give them a good education, etc. But today I dont see any relevance anymore with the system. Back then when the Malays were given this huge opportunity to strive for goal, they really did strive for goal. My mom used to tell me how the Malays back then was quite hardworking and how she and her Malay friends in her class was neck to neck competing with the Chinese. There really was a thirst to gain knowledge.

These days the kids are more interested to be Mat Rempit rather than going to school. So is there anymore relevancce with this system? I dont think so. Even Tun Razak who first enforced the policy (Tunku did negotitate for such rights, but it wasnt even enforced by that much) made a target of only implementing it for 20 years. He probably have in his mind to slowly drop the quota at certain points.

However, the leaders we have today is too concerned with being political rather than doing things that really have the interest of the people. Its really sad actually. I dont think the Bumiputera rights help the Malays. It only makes the Malays lazier.

WRITER: Afiq Aziz

– https://www.quora.com/

