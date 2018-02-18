VIRAL VIDEO: MALAY GIRL JOINS LION DANCE TROUPE DESPITE FAMILY OPPOSITION – BUT FOR HOW LONG WILL NAJIB’S JAKIM & OTHER MUSLIM ZEALOTS LEAVE HER IN PEACE

PETALING JAYA: Despite opposition from her relatives and friends, a Mandarin speaking Muslim girl insisted in joining a lion dance troupe.

“Friends and relatives think that as a Muslim, it is not right to join the lion dance troupe. I take lion dance as a sport,” Mariam Abdul Nazar said in the almost five-minute StarTV video which has since gone viral.

The 21-year-old who is seen speaking Mandarin in the video said she had to explain to her friends and relatives that lion dance troupes perform and participate in competitions.

She added that only then did her friends and family understood her desire to be part of the team.

“It’s part of the reason why my Mandarin is okay. I train here and get to communicate,” she said.

Mariam added that she joined the troupe because she liked “the sound”.

“It’s powerful, it looks cool and it has a pattern,” she said, adding that drumming with the troupe makes her happy and releases her stress.

She also said the first time she played the lion dance drums, it made her scared and nervous as she was afraid that she would make mistakes.

Mariam, however, said she has grown more confident.

As a half Malay and Indian, she said that whenever she performs in public, audiences especially the Chinese, would be shocked.

But they would praise her drumming skills after the performance. “I feel proud and happy to be Malaysian,” she added.

The video has also caught the attention of social activist Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, comedian Harith Iskander and netizens.

Marina had shared the video which received 14,000 views and 294 shares on her Facebook page on Saturday (Feb 17).

The social activist had captioned the video, saying it was “so cool”.

Harith shared Marina’s post, saying that it was “absolutely fabulous!”

He later shared the video on his personal Facebook page, calling it “absolutely brilliant! Malaysians are wonderful people”.

Facebook user Priya Supra Sanbakam said Mariam’s involvement with the lion dance troupe was “the beautiful spirit of Malaysians”.

Chin Hock Ooi commented that true kindness and love were the act of giving our best to others regardless of race, religion, politics or status.

“Good days are coming and let’s continue to enjoy our many versions of celebrations, culture and religion,” he added.

– ANN

