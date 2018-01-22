DESPERATE TO SAVE HIMSELF, NAJIB STABS CIVIL SERVANTS IN THE BACK: ‘GET LOST, QUIT IF YOU DON’T AGREE WITH OUT POLITICS’ – PUTRAJAYA TELLS GOVT EMPLOYEES

CIVIL servants should leave the service if their politics is in conflict with government policies, Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Zainal Rahim Seman said.

His remarks came in light of the controversy surrounding Education Minister Mahdzir Khalid’s warning to teachers and education officers last weekend that they faced disciplinary action if they supported the opposition.

“If your politics is in conflict with your position (as a government servant), then get out,” he said when asked about Mahdzir’s comments at a TN50 dialogue in Petra Jaya, Sarawak today.

Zainal Rahim said circulars had been issued in 2009 and 2010 on the rules, guidelines and ethics for civil servants who wish to be involved in politics.

The guidelines stipulate that civil servants in grades 41 to 48 are allowed to be involved in politics and must first get approval from their head of department and their ministry’s secretary-general.

Those in administrative positions, however, cannot join politics as they were privy to a lot of government information that could be abused politically, Zainal Rahim said.

Action can be taken against those who breach the rules, he added.

Mahdzir has denied threatening teachers and said his remarks were misinterpreted. His press team had also tweeted that the minister was merely giving “fatherly advice” to teachers.

Cuepacs president Azih Muda was with Zainal Rahim at the same event in Kuching today, said he did not respond to Mahdzir earlier because he believed the minister was misquoted.

“I know him personally. I am convinced he would not say such a thing,” Azih said.

“(There is) no problem (with civil servants getting actively involved in politics) but they must get approval first.”

Mahdzir’s warning was reported by Chinese daily Kwong Wah on Saturday from his speech to education officers and teachers at the ministry’s new year address in Putrajaya.

The paper quoted the minister as saying that civil servants were barred from joining any opposition party or criticising the government as it was tantamount to sabotaging and tarnishing the government’s image.

Mahdzir was also quoted as saying that the government wouldn’t allow any of its officers to join any opposition party or hold any party post “but it’s okay if they were to join the government (BN parties)”.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

