DAP’S SUEE LIN ACCUSED OF DRUNK-DRIVING BY UMNO REP AT SELANGOR STATE ASSEMBLY: WILL SULAIMAN DARE REPEAT HIS ALLEGATION OUTSIDE THE ASSEMBLY?

SHAH ALAM – A Barisan Nasional (BN) state lawmaker has launched a personal attack during a debate at the Selangor state legislative assembly, alleging that Ng Suee Lim (DAP – Sekinchan) was involved in a car accident while driving under the influence.

Datuk Sulaiman Razak (BN – Permatang) raised the allegation in his speech during a debate on the royal address, prompting a shouting match between the two state lawmakers.

Sulaiman had earlier told the assembly on the mushrooming of a massage parlour in Selangor under the Pakatan Harapan-led government.

Ng then interjected by stating that the argument raised by Sulaiman as a lie.

Despite Sulaiman’s attempt to speak, Ng continues to raise his side of an argument over the issue, which led to the allegation from Sulaiman.

“Sit down. Is he drunk? Sit. Sekinchan, remember that you have a case. Mabuk langgar orang (Hitting a person while drink-driving),” Sulaiman said.

– Sundaily

.