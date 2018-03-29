‘CRIMINALS WILL LOVE MALAYSIA’: MAHATHIR TAKES A SWIPE AT ALLEGED ‘BILLION-DOLLAR THIEF’ NAJIB – ‘JUST TELL APANDI IT’S NOT TRUE & THE COURT WILL RULE YOU ARE INNOCENT’

THE future is bright for criminals in this country because their denial of wrongdoing is sufficient to get them off the hook, Pakatan Harapan chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said in his blog today.

“Umno’s legal experts are saying news (about 1Malaysia Development Bhd) is fake news, unless Malaysia verifies it.

“If a thief does not confirm that he has stolen money, then the allegation against him is false,” the former prime minister said in the latest post criticising Prime Minister Najib Razak.

He said this was the reasoning used by the attorney-general (A-G) about allegations against Najib misappropriating 1MDB funds. The prime minister is also the finance minister and started 1MDB besides being chairman of its advisory board.

“The A-G asked Najib if he did any wrong and Najib said he didn’t. Therefore, the A-G closed the case because Najib did not confirm that he did something wrong.

“So, criminals are happy because the court will ask an accused, is this allegation against you true? And the criminal will say ‘no’. And the judge will rule that the criminal is innocent,” Dr Mahathir said.

Dr Mahathir also said 1MDB’s problems had resulted in civil forfeiture suits and now a criminal probe by the US Department of Justice.

“The world’s media are reporting the allegations. Najib has not sued for defamation.”

RELATED STORY: Will Najib sue foreign media for calling him a thief, asks Kit Siang

The A-G in 2016 cleared Najib of any wrongdoing over RM2.6 billion deposited into his accounts allegedly from 1MDB funds after the prime minister said the money was a donation from Saudi royals.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.