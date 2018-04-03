COUPLE ENGAGES IN SEX ACTS IN CAR AT CARPARK

Stomper Lim was on his way to dispose of rubbish at the central chute when he stumbled a couple engaging in sex acts in a car on the rooftop of a multi-storey carpark.

The incident happened at Block 268 Boon Lay Drive on Wednesday (March 22), at around 11.30pm, and comes after another couple was recently caught in public engaging in sex acts at River Valley.

Lim had noticed the car as it was parked awkwardly.

He looked closer and saw that a couple was behaving intimately.

According to Lim, they were kissing and the man was groping the woman’s chest.

After that, the couple moved onto the passenger seat and started having sex, with the woman at the bottom.

Lim said that the two were clothed as they engaged in intercourse.



The process lasted about 15 to 20 minutes.

The woman subsequently alighted from the car and walked towards a dimly lit corner of the carpark.

The woman who was wearing a skirt then appeared to undress the lower part of her body.

Lim believes that she was relieving herself.

She subsequently put the skirt back on before returning to her car.

Asked if this happens frequently at the carpark, Lim said:

“It’s quite interesting, but no.

“I’ve started living here for 9 months and this is the first time I’ve seen such a thing.”