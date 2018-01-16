CORPORATE MOVER & SHAKER WAN AZMI SELLS 3.75MIL ROHAS TECNIC SHARES

KUALA LUMPUR – Rohas Tecnic Bhd director Tan Sri Wan Azmi Wan Hamzah has reduced his shareholding in the company after the disposal of 3.75 million shares on Jan 2.

A filing with Bursa Malaysia Bhd on Monday showed that after the disposal, his direct stake was reduced to 50.05 million shares or 10.59%.

He is also deemed interest in 156.74 million shares or 33.16%.

In total, his direct and indirect stake is 206.79 million shares or 43.75%.

Rohas Tecnic – which is a product of a reverse takeover (RTO) of Tecnic Group Bhd by Rohas-Euco Industries Bhd (REI) – is principally involved in the fabrication of steel towers used for power transmission and telecommunications.

