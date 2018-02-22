CONGRATS SAUDARA! AFTER 5 YEARS OF CRUEL HARASSMENT, ACTIVIST ADAM ADLI ACQUITTED OF ‘ACUTELY MISDIRECTED’ SEDITION CHARGE

PUTRAJAYA – Social activist Adam Adli has today been freed of a sedition charge over a speech in 2013 in which he was said to have called for a change of government through undemocratic means.

A three-man bench in the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged the case on the grounds of multiple misdirections of the law during the Sessions and High Courts verdicts.

“The defendant was convicted under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, but was later called to enter his defence under Section 3(a), 3(c), 3(d), and 3(e).

“This acute misdirection of the law had caused the conviction to become unsafe, as the charge is not related to the offence,” said Justice Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh who headed the panel.

This was the final stage for Adam’s case, since it had started at the Sessions Court.

Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Kamardin Hashim completed the panel, while deputy public prosecutors Faizah Mohd Salleh and Muhammad Azmi Mashud represented the government.

Adam together with more than 20 family members and friends were present in court. He was represented by lead counsel Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar during the appeal.

– Malay Mail

