CONGRATS NAJIB, NOW THAT THE POLICE HAVE DECLARED JHO LOW INNOCENT, HE CAN RETURN TO MALAYSIA: RAIS YATIM SHOWS HIS ‘GINGER’, REFUSES TO SHUT UP ON 1MDB

Now that the police have cleared Jho Low of 1MDB links, the authorities ought to assure him that he can return safely, former cabinet minister Rais Yatim said.

“The police chief has announced that Low was not involved in the 1MDB scandal. Congratulations on the swift decision in such a short time.

“It is necessary to provide an assurance that after this, Low can return to Malaysia without any misgivings. Congratulations to the police for their effectiveness,” Rais said in a tweet today…

MKINI

.