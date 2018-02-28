CONCERNS GROW NAJIB TO USE VIOLENCE AGAINST DR M: FORM A HUMAN SHIELD TO PROTECT DR MAHATHIR, HIS PERSONAL SAFETY IS AT STAKE – FORMER TOP CIVIL SERVANTS URGES PEKAN

A FORMER high ranking government official has urged residents in Pekan, Pahang to protect Dr Mahathir Mohamad when the former prime minister visits the town tomorrow.

The plea from Abdul Rahman Mohd Noor came following reports that there may be problems and fights if Dr Mahathir came to campaign in the constituency held by Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Rahman, who was the former Transport Ministry deputy secretary-general pointed out that Umno and their “goons” have already been told to begin intimidating their opponents.

“I beg the residents of Pekan/Chini, I beg that we would together play our roles in a developing democracy. Let us come out and celebrate a national figure.

“Protect our ‘pearl’ and if need be, become a ‘human shield’ for Dr Mahathir even if faced with danger,” Rahman told The Malaysian Insight.

Rahman was also previously Bersatu Pekan chief but had retired due to health issues.

The Malaysian Insight reported yesterday that Dr Mahathir, who is chairman of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) opposition coalition will campaign in Pekan tomorrow.

He will end his campaign with a ceramah at Felda Chini 2 tomorrow night.

The Pekan Umno division had warned that Dr Mahathir’s programmes should be scrapped so that chaos would not erupt.

“I think it better if the programme is cancelled as there could be problems and fights,” said the Pekan Umno division committee member Abdul Rahim Yahya.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir said Pekan Umno’s warning was proof that the party planned to disrupt his visit. But he was adamant in going to Pekan.

Rahman said political “thuggery”, racialism and religious extremism have passed and were no longer relevant in Malaysia.

“Dr Mahathir is a citizen of this country, and as a citizen, he is free to move anywhere.

“These threats against him only go to show that these people are not matured.”

Meanwhile, the deputy chair for PH Pahang Wan Mohamad Shahrir Wan Abdul Jalil said the organisers have already obtained a police permit for tomorrow’s programmes.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

.