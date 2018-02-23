CLIMATE OF FEAR ESCALATES AS NAJIB FIGHTS FOR HIS POLITICAL LIFE: ‘FROM CIVIL SERVANTS TO PETTY TRADERS TO BIG TYCOONS, THEY ARE ALL AFRAID NAJIB’ – MAHATHIR

MALAYSIANS under Prime Minister Najib Razak’s administration are more fearful now than ever because the government has many ways of retaliation against those who disagreed with it, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said in his latest blog post.

He said Malaysians from all walks of life were fearful, whether they were civil servants, petty traders or big businessmen.

“Never before in Malaysia’s history have there been so many people living in fear. Even during the Japanese era, there was not this much fear.

“But now the fear is felt by all sorts of people, by civil servants and government officials, by big and small businessmen and by ordinary people.

“They are afraid of Najib,” Dr Mahathir wrote on his blog.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said civil servants are afraid of being “tortured” by Najib, saying “They are afraid of being thrown out of a job.”

He said businesses were also afraid of repercussions after warnings were given not to associate themselves with the opposition.

“Banks would not give loans. Even if they are given, all sorts of questions will be raised. Government contacts would not be approved. And the ones that were approved would be terminated.”

Dr Mahathir said bigger businesses would be visited by the Inland Revenue Board, customs or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“They would conduct raids with many officers at the offices. Even if all the income or customs taxes have been settled, additional claims would be demanded from the officers. These claims would be baseless, but they are made anyway.”

Dr Mahathir said businesses who fail to pay would have their accounting books seized, and may be blacklisted or their proprietors’ passports seized.

He added that those with outstanding student loans with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) may see their monthly repayment rates raised.

“For those who have no income, no payment could be made. Therefore, they would not be allowed to leave the country. They would be arrested as soon as they show their passports to the immigration officers.”

Dr Mahathir added that those who received subsidies such as fishermen or the low-income earners that rely on 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) may find themselves disqualified from the receiving assistance.

“Mainstream newspapers and magazines, both print and online, are also afraid that their licenses would be withdrawn if they reported certain issues.

“Just like Umno leaders and members, they avoid mentioning anything about 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Bhd) and the RM2.6 billion that found its way into Najib’s private account,” he said.

Mahathir also said Umno members were silent on the investigations carried out by the US Department of Justice on Najib during the party’s annual general meeting, saying: “They are afraid that Najib will get angry.”

“In fact, the Malaysian people are afraid of Najib. Many people whisper when they talk about their dissatisfaction with the government. They are afraid that Najib will hear them and action will be taken against them.”

“What is saddest is that civil servants at all levels are afraid of not doing Najib’s bidding although his orders are against the law,” he said.

“Yes. Right now, Malaysians live in fear. They fear Najib. And because of this fear, they will pick BN, and BN will keep on winning, and therefore they will continue the climate of fear in Malaysia,” Dr Mahathir said.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

