CHINESE POLICE CARS SPOTTED IN MALAYSIA: MOVIE FOR NOW BUT REALITY LATER?

KUALA LUMPUR – Police have rubbished allegations made via social media that Chinese police cars were spotted in Malaysia, saying that this was actually from a movie shoot.

Bukit Aman corporate communications chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said police had identified the posting that was uploaded on Facebook.

“The user used a profile picture and name of a former leader of Malaysia,” she said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 1).

The post was uploaded together with a picture of two Malaysian-made police cars bearing Chinese words and livery.

It questioned the advantage given to China and the Home Ministry’s agenda.

SAC Asmawati said that the two China police cars were used by an entertainment company filming a movie entitled The Original Sin in Putrajaya.

She said the film is about the life of a policeman in a fictitious town known as Han City.

“We take allegations made on social media seriously because they show an intent to portray a negative perception toward a government agency,” she said.

She advised the public to be cautious when using social media, refrain from making slanderous statements, and to not upload statuses on social media before verifying the authenticity of the information.

“It is also not wise for any party to misuse pictures of famous people as their account profiles on social media to promote their own agendas,” she added.

– ANN

.