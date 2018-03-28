CHAOS IN PARLIAMENT – PANDIKAR TRIES TO PHYSICALLY EJECT KIT SIANG: ‘I FEEL ASHAMED OF THIS PARLIAMENT BUT I WILL STILL REMAIN HERE’ – DAP STALWART DEFIES SERGEANT-AT-ARMS, TRIGGERING TEMPORARY ADJOURNMENT

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat is adjourned temporarily following a ruckus when the Speaker refused to respond to questions raised against the redelienation motion.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia ejected Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang from the Dewan for defying his order to sit down.

A war of words followed between both sides of the divide, where MPs hurled personal attacks.

Pandikar has ordered Lim to leave the Dewan, failing which he will call the police to remove him from his seat.

KUALA LUMPUR: Chaos broke out in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday morning, ahead of the tabling of the Election Commission’s redelineation report, with DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang threatened with suspension.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia instructed the Gelang Patah lawmaker to leave the House for refusing to sit and not interrupt despite numerous warnings to do so.

Lim had demanded an explanation on why the motion of redelineation was embargoed after it was kept on the tables of MPs last Thursday (March 22).

Pandikar Amin did not respond to this and said he would use his powers under Standing Order 44 (2).

Lim refused to sit down and asked for a clarification on the matter. Pandikar Amin then instructed the sergeant-in arms to escort Lim but the latter refused to cooperate.

Instead, he sat down and merely smiled, and said he only wanted clarification on his question.

“I feel ashamed to be in this honourable House but I will still remain here, despite being ashamed,” he added.

A commotion ensued and words were exchanged between lawmakers from both sides of the divide.

Other Opposition lawmakers said it was the Speaker’s moral obligation to explain why the motion was still going on despite pending court cases, saying that this was sub judice.

Pandikar Amin repeatedly told lawmakers to sit down or he would exercise his powers under Standing Order 44(3), then asked a Minister to put in a motion to suspend Lim.

This created further commotion when several lawmakers cried foul, saying it was undemocratic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said then moved a motion to suspend Lim, while Opposition MPs argued that the matter should be put to a debate.

Pandikar Amin then called for a temporary adjournment of the proceedings.

“You know the powers of the Speaker … I am saddened by what is happening now. Everything is politicised.

“I am temporarily adjourning the Dewan but when I come back, the instructions to suspend YB Gelang Patah (Lim) and for him to be ejected out of the Dewan will be continued.

“If he refuses, I will instruct the police to escort him and others who refuse to be sent out, and proceedings will continue,” said Pandikar Amin.

