CHAOS AT EPF: AS STAFF CLAIMS SHE HEARD EXPLOSION, EPF DENIES ISSUING ‘NO WITHDRAWALS FOR 6 MONTHS’ STATEMENT

PETALING JAYA – A staff of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) claimed that she heard an explosion prior to the fire that broke out at its building in Jalan Gasing here today.

T. Saraswati, 38, said she was on duty at the information counter in the lobby at that time.

“I heard an explosion from outside the building. I thought it was the construction work. (However,) I was proved wrong when the security personnel told me that the left side of the building was on fire,” she told Bernama at the scene.

Saraswati said the situation became chaotic when all employees who had parked their cars near the affected area rushed to move their vehicles.

“Some of them could not do so due to the raging blaze … 40 per cent of the building was engulfed in fire in less than 10 minutes,” she said.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted to the fire at 11.53 am and the firefighters reached the scene at 11.58 am.

A new white Perodua Myvi car was among the vehicles that were affected by the incident.

The 29-year-old owner who wanted to be identified only as Riduan said he attempted to move his three-month-old car but was stopped by other employees as the front of the vehicle was already ablaze.

“I was on the fourth floor when the incident occurred. I immediately rushed to get my car after being told (about the fire) by a security personnel but the front part was badly burnt by the time I got there.

“However, I am grateful that all the staff are safe,” he said.

For Federal Highway user, Salehien Abdul Rahman, 25, he said the fire could be seen from as far as three kilometres away.

“I was travelling towards the city centre from Shah Alam at that time. I could see the blaze from afar and the highway was congested as motorists were (busy) looking at the fire,” he said when met at the scene.

EPF: Viral text claiming withdrawals disrupted for six months fake

PETALING JAYA— The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has denied issuing a statement claiming its payout system had been affected by the destruction of its Petaling Jaya branch by an alleged “mysterious fire” earlier today.

The statement shared on the WhatsApp instant messaging service with the header “Official Announcement”, claimed that the fund’s operating system would be down for six months.

“KWSP system will be down for 6 months due to restoration works caused by mysterious fire,” it said, using the Malay initials for EPF.

“No withdrawals can be made during this period. Sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The message was written in both English and Mandarin.

A spokesman for EPF told Malay Mail the message was “obviously fake” and urged those seeking to perform transactions to head to the nearest branch.

“We have not issued any such statement and our overall system has not been affected by the fire. Employers and members may head to the nearest branch to perform transactions.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will provide an update once the branch is back in operations,” he said, referring to the Petaling Jaya outlet.

The morning fire at the six-storey building destroyed an estimated 40 per cent of the building and caused traffic congestion along the Federal Highway as motorists slowed down to observe the burning building.

Bernama / Malay Mail

