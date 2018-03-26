CHANGING BUMI LAND INTO NON-BUMI LAND: RIGHT ON CUE, PAUL LOW & MACC CLEARS ‘JO1’ AKA JOHOR MB OF CORRUPTION IN LAND SCANDAL

ALLEGATIONS of corruption levelled against Johor Menteri Besar Khaled Nordin in connection with the status transfer of Bumiputera to non-Bumiputera lots are baseless, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Paul Low.

Low said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has concluded its investigations into the case and found no evidence to support the allegations against Khaled.

“MACC has investigated the information received against Johor Menteri Besar Khaled Nordin and has found the information to be baseless baseless,” he said in reply to Tony Pua (DAP – Petaling Jaya Utara) in Parliament, today.

Pua had asked Prime Minister Najib Razak for the status of MACC’s investigation into reports against Khaled over his role in the land scandal in Johor.

Allegations of graft in the land status transfer of Bumiputera lots surfaced in March last year. Former Johor state exco Abd Latif Bandi has also been implicated in the scandal.

Senai assemblyman Wong Shu Qi of DAP had asked whether Khaled had received a total of RM12 million for changing the status of Bumiputera lots to non-Bumiputera lots.

Wong said the information was obtained from an unnamed website which had also uploaded the witness’ statement from the MACC investigation into the land status tranfer.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

