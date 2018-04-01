CAUGHT RED-HANDED, WILL NAJIB GET RM500K FINE & 10 YEARS JAIL TOO?: NAJIB ACCUSED OF SPREADING ‘FAKE NEWS’ WITH MALAY REGIMENT CLAIM, EVEN EX-OFFICERS SAY THEY ARE CONFUSED BY HIS COMMENT

During his training to be a member of the Askar Wataniah reserve force, PKR lawmaker Sim Tze Tzin said the emphasis was on loyalty to the king and nation.

“Loyalty to the prime minister and government was never a part of our training,” added the Bayan Baru MP, who holds the rank of second lieutenant, in a Facebook posting.

He was responding to Armed Forces chief Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor’s speech at a dinner attended by Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak in Kuala Lumpur last night.

Raja Mohamed Affandi had urged members of the security forces to be loyal to the government led by the prime minister.

Sim also accused Najib of propagating fake news when he suggested that a Pakatan Harapan government might dismantle the Royal Malay Regiment.

Speaking at the same dinner, the prime minister said a “Malaysian Malaysia” government might spell the end of the regiment if the wrong leadership took control of the country.

“Malaysian Malaysia” is the clarion call of DAP, which Umno leaders claim poses a threat to the position of the Malays and Islam in Malaysia.

DAP has dismissed this as baseless, and accused Umno of demonising the predominantly Chinese party to instil fear in the Malay electorate.

Harapan will defend Malay Regiment

Meanwhile, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar concurred that Najib’s statement was tantamount to fake news.

She also said Harapan would defend the existence of the Royal Malay Regiment.

“This latest false salvo is yet another justification that necessitates a nail on the Anti-Fake News Bill coffin.

“There is no doubt that the government cannot act as an impartial arbiter in legislating an anti-fake news law, and Malaysians are left with no choice but to reject the bill in totality,” she added in reference to the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 currently being debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

On the part of PKR, Nurul said their legislators have on record defended the plight of retired servicemen.

“PKR has continuously championed the rights of more than 450,000 army veterans nationwide.

“Our legislators have cogently presented the frustrations of retired servicemen against Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera for the inefficient and inadequate distribution of gratuity and dividends,” she added.

Nurul also pointed out that PKR had fielded retired navy first admiral and current Lumut MP Mohamad Imran Abdul Hamid in the last election as a recognition of the veteran’s leadership qualities.

Earlier today, veterans group Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan said it would be “virtually impossible” for any party to disband the Royal Malay Regiment.

Veterans group Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot) said today that it would be “virtually impossible” for any party to disband the Royal Malay Regiment due constitutional safeguards, as well as the unit’s long history.

Patriot president Mohamad Arshad Raji said he and other retired Royal Malay Regiment officers were left “puzzled, confused and apprehensive” over remarks made by Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak about the oldest unit of the army’s infantry regiments.

Najib had on Friday told the audience at a dinner for the armed forces and police that a “Malaysian Malaysia” might spell the endof the Royal Malay Regiment if the wrong leadership takes control of the country.

“One has to understand the history of the establishment of the Malay Regiment to realise that it is virtually impossible to ‘spell the end’ or to declare the Royal Malay Regiment redundant.

“I say this with very clear conscience, that no government or any succeeding Malaysian government would want to make such a declaration, not only for historical reasons, but more importantly the special attachment the Royal Malay Regiment has with the Malay Rulers…” Arshad said in a statement today.

The Royal Malay Regiment, established in 1933 by the British Colonial Office, is the oldest and topmost infantry regiment in the army, with its 1st battalion acting as a ceremonial guard for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Arshad said Najib’s remarks were also clearly targeted at opposition parties and would not augur well for overall national unity.

“Although the prime minister did not specifically mention what he meant by ‘Malaysian Malaysia’, one could assume that he was referring to the opposition parties, particularly to DAP, because it was the party that was the proponent of the ‘Malaysian Malaysia’ concept since the 1970s.

“The party has dropped the concept as a slogan two decades ago, (but) it is obvious that the PM was insinuating a DAP-led government should the opposition wins the election,” he added.

“Unscrupulous politicians are the main culprits who frequently fan the fire of racial animosity. Its aim is simply to secure the voters base of one community, disregarding the serious negative result of a more fragmented society.

“We are certain his statement too would slight the Malay rulers,” he stressed.

In response to Najib, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang assured yesterday that his party would defend the Royal Malay Regiment, just as it would other vernacular institutions.

‘Political statement’

Arshad also took aim at Armed Forces Chief Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, who in his own speech at the same dinner, urged members of the Armed Forces and the police to be loyal to the government lead by the prime minister.

“Patriot likened the statement to a political statement, thus dragging the two armed services into the realm of politics, thrashing the long-standing tradition that both the armed services are apolitical and have pledged to serve King and country.

“It is simply inexcusable and shameful for speechwriters from the Defence Ministry to not know such protocol,” he said.

