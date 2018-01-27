CAUGHT ON VIDEO: TOTALLY FED UP TEACHER IN KEDAH LOSES HER TEMPER, SPITS ON RACIST SYSTEM DURING SCHOOL MEETING

ALOR STAR – A teacher who appeared in a video losing her temper during a meeting at the school has been transferred to the Kulim/Bandar Baharu District Education Office (PPD).

Education Ministry in a statement today said the teacher’s transfer was effective immediately.

The ministry said the teacher’s action did not reflect professionalism of an educator.

The statement said initial investigation revealed that the incident had occurred on Wednesday, leading to public anxiety and had gone viral.

“As such the Education Ministry has instructed Kedah Education Department to transfer the teacher concerned to Kulim/Bandar Baharu PPD immediately, pending investigation to find out the reason for the teacher to act in such manner.

“This move is aimed at stabilising the teacher’s emotion and to avoid disrupting teaching process at the school.

On Thursday, State Education Committee chairman Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain had ordered Kedah Education Department to probe claims that a school teacher was still being allowed to carry out her duties despite allegedly suffering from mental illness.

Tajul Urus said the department should act swiftly by sending the teacher for psychiatric evaluation to determine her mental health.

He said the state government viewed the matter seriously as it involved the safety of students and the public.

A Facebook user who uploaded the video claimed that the teacher had been confirmed to be suffering from mental illness.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

The clip has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, including some who sympathised with the teacher and urged the authorities to take action to assist her.

– NST

