CAUGHT ON VIDEO: RACIST & ARROGANT OFFICERS BULLY & OVERTURN VENDOR’S TRAY OF FISH AT KUALA SELANGOR MARKET, YET COUNCIL SAYS ‘IT’S A LITTLE MISUNDERSTANDING’, PUSH THE BLAME ONTO HAPLESS VENDOR

KUALA SELANGOR – The high-handedness of enforcement officers of the Kuala Selangor District Council (MDKS) at the Penambang Pasir wet market here was captured on a video showing them reprimanding a fishmonger and dumping dozens of his fish on the floor.

The video which was taken by an unknown person and was captured at about 10.55am on Saturday went viral in the social media today.

It showed a three uniformed MDKS officers approaching a fish stall in a wet market.

Moments later, two of the officers lift a large tray of fish before overturning it.

They do the same to another tray of fish before a man who is believed to be the stall owner showed up and is seen speaking to the officers.

A woman clad in a red t-shirt and believed to be a worker is then seen picking up the scattered fish from the floor and placing it again in three smaller trays.

MDKS director of planning and development Mohamad Yusli Askandar said in a statement today that the three enforcement officers were on routine patrol at the market and found the drums and trays of the fishmonger were obstructing the public walkway.

Below is the video of the incident:

He said prior to the incident, two warnings were issued to the fishmonger to remove the items and clear the path.

“There was a little misunderstanding when the officer tried to help the fishmonger move the drums, causing the fish to fall to the ground. We have met the fishmonger who admitted his fault and agreed to adhere to our orders from time to time. We hope every vendor at the market will follow orders issued by MDKS.” he said.

He said the council is conducting an internal investigation and will also take action against the three enforcement officers involved in the incident by disallowing them from field duties.

Mohamad Yusli also urged the public lodge complains about the council if any of its officers were involved in corrupt practises or misconduct.

The 92-second viral video also enraged netizens who criticised the ill and inappropriate manner the council officers had executed their duties.

– http://www.thesundaily.my

.