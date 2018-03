Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pulled a ‘Tun M’ stunt on Monday when he unexpectedly showed up at a press conference led by Selangor BN deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Dahalan on the state government’s failures.

Last Friday, Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gatecrashed a forum discussing whether he was too old to become Prime Minister.

– ANN

.