CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 3 UNRULY PENANG MEN BEAT UP WOMAN SECURITY GUARD AFTER SHE DENIED THEM ACCESS TO CONDO

GEORGE TOWN: A video of a female security guard being beaten up by three disgruntled men on the eve of Chinese New Year has gone viral.

It is learnt the victim had refused entry to the assailants because they did not have the access card to enter the apartment she guards, in Bandar Baru Air Itam.

In the 8.30pm incident three visitors were in a car at the guard post trying to gain entry.

A friend of the assailants who came down to help diffuse the situation was then embroiled in an argument with the victim.

Netizen, Jeffrey Chua, who posted the video on Facebook said the visitors vented their frustration on being denied entry and became unruly, showing obscene gestures and shouting profanities at the victim.

Jeffrey who is also believed to be a resident at the apartment said the men then proceeded to assault the victim.

The female guard was pushed to the ground and then slapped by two men.

Residents who witnessed the incident intervened and managed to diffuse the row.

A police report has since been lodged at a police station nearby.

At the time of writing theSun is waiting for further information from police.

Below is a video of the incident:

