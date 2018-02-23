CAUGHT ON CAMERA: WOMAN DRIES PANTIES USING AIRLINER’S OVERHEAD AIR VENT, OTHER PASSENGERS REVOLTED

KUALA LUMPUR – Earlier this week, a woman on a Ural Airlines flight was filmed literally airing her dirty laundry on the plane.

The video, shot by a fellow passenger and shared on social media, shows the woman making the most of her air travel time by drying her underwear using an overhead air vent on the plane.

According to fellow passengers on the flight from southern Turkey to Moscow, the woman was nonchalant about the whole process which lasted about 20 minutes, and didn’t seem remotely embarrassed.

While fellow passengers were left puzzled by the woman’s unusual behaviour, none of them said a word to her.

According to the Daily Mail, one passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘Everybody was looking with interest and confusion, but everybody remained silent.’

