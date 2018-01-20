CAN YOU GET IT, KA SIONG? EVEN NAJIB CAN INVEST IN PENANG TUNNEL – GUAN ENG INVITES MCA NO.2 TO PUT HIS MONEY WHERE HIS MOUTH IS & INVEST IN PROJECT TO HELP PENANGITES

MCA deputy president Wee Ka Siong and even Prime Minister Najib Razak, were free to invest in Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, as it would not affect the project’s viability.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said this today in his “lecture” to Wee over the latter’s attacks against Zenith’s shares having been bought by a “fashion company”, Vertice Bhd.

“Wee Ka Siong questioned Vertice is investing 13.21 percent in Zenith. What is wrong with investors in Zenith?

“Zenith is still the (main) shareholder of this project. There is nothing wrong for investors to put money into Zenith.

“After all, the main contractor is still China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).

“Anyone can invest in Malaysia. Even Wee Ka Siong (photo), if you want you can invest. Even the PM Najib. If they want, they can invest in Zenith. But the main contractor is still the same, CRCC. So please don’t try to confuse the issue,” said Lim in a video statement on his Facebook today.

Lim said he had explained the composition of the shareholders would not affect the tunnel project because they are not the main contractors.

“CRCC gave a commitment in black and white that they shall render all commitment and expertise towards the project to ensure its successful completion. This is stated in black and white. So the viability of the project is unaffected,” he said.

Beneficial to Penangites

Lim explained the Penang state tender committee headed by state secretary had decided to award the tunnel project tender to Zenith at a cost of RM6.3 billion.

“An agreement was signed on Oct 6, 2013 between the state government and the two of the principal shareholders, Zenith and Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG).

“We also signed an additional agreement with the main contractor, CRCC, the largest, some say the largest construction company in the world that has a good track record, including building the highest railway line to Tibet,” said Lim.