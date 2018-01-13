BUNGLING KU NAN FORGETS CORRUPTION IS EVERGREEN IN UMNO: NAJIB’S SYCOPHANT WARNS DR M THINGS HAVE CHANGED SINCE HE WAS PM & NAJIB NOW DOING THE ‘BEST’ JOB

KUALA LUMPUR – Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should realise that things have changed since he was prime minister, said Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

“As a former prime minister, he (Dr Mahathir) must know that what Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is doing is the best for the country.

“He should face the reality that times have changed since he was governing the country,” Tengku Adnan said, adding that he was confident in Najib’s leadership and all he has done in moving the country forward.

The Umno secretary-general also noted that the appointment of Dr Mahathir as Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister designate indicated that the opposition lacks viable candidates.

“So now I’m confused as to why he is again interested in governing the country,” he said during the launch of a community library in Wangsa Maju on Saturday.

Pakatan decided on Jan 7 to name Dr Mahathir as prime minister if it wins the general election, with PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as its candidate for deputy prime minister.

Pakatan also said that it would apply for a royal pardon for PKR adviser Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if it manages to claim Putrajaya, and that Anwar will be made prime minister if the pardon is obtained.

– ANN

