‘BRING YOUR SYCOPHANTS, EXPERTS FROM OVERSEAS INCLUDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO WHISPER THE ANSWERS IN YOUR YEAR’: ‘MALAYSIA’S BRAVEST ‘OLD MAN’ MAHATHIR SMACKS GAUNTLET AT NAJIB’S 64-YEAR-OLD FACE

DR Mahathir Mohamad, who will be turning 93 this July, said that despite his age, his much younger political opponent Prime Minister Najib Razak is still afraid to debate with him publicly.

“Yes, I will turn 93 this July. Yes, 93 is old. Najib doesn’t have to be afraid of me,” the Pakatan Harapan chairman wrote in his blog chedet.cc today.

“But Najib is afraid. Afraid to debate with me.”

Dr Mahathir said that twice during the Nothing to Hide forum, Najib had declined to debate with the former prime minister on issues affecting the country, namely the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

“He (Najib) is still young. Why is he afraid to debate with a 93-year-old? ” asked Dr Mahathir.

Najib will turn 64 in July.

Dr Mahathir said that if Najib had nothing to hide, he should disclose openly (all issues).

“Let all Malaysians listen and then decide if the younger or the older person are hiding the facts.

“Bring your (Najib’s) senior officials, young ministers and experts from abroad including Cambridge Analytica to whisper the answers to you when you can’t answer them.”

The country’s longest serving prime minister also said that Najib can ask about his 22 years in office.

“Ask about the billions (of ringgit in losses incurred) by Bank Negara Malaysia, Perwaja (Steel) and others. I will not bring any experts. It will only be me.

“I realise that I will be going soon. But as long as there is life in this body, I will fight for all the races and religions and this beloved nation.”

Dr Mahathir said that together with the country’s patriots he will attempt to save Malaysia from a kleptocrat.

