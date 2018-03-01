BOUGHT WITH STOLEN MALAYSIAN MONEY, YET FOR NAJIB’S SAKE, APANDI CLOSES HIS EYES AGAIN: ‘WHY WOULD GOVT CLAIM JHO LOW’S RM1BIL SUPERYACHT?

Attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali said the government would not claim Penang-born businessman Jho Low’s luxury yacht that was seized by Indonesian authorities in a joint effort with US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) yesterday.

When asked by Malaysiakini whether the government would seek the return of Jho Low’s yacht called Equanimity, Apandi retorted: “Why would the government claim something that does not belong to them…

– M’kini

