BOMBSHELL – WORLD LEADERS AGHAST AS NAJIB EXPOSED AS A BILLION DOLLAR THIEF ON INTERNATIONAL TV: ‘M’SIAN PM, HIS FAMILY & ASSOCIATES STOLE US$4.5 BILLION IN CASH FROM THE M’SIAN GOVT’ – UMNO, APANDI & FUZI CAN PRETEND DON’T KNOW BUT DON’T MALAYS FEEL SHAME?

MSBNC video (4:46 onwards) describes Najib’s RM2.6bil ‘Arab donation’:

‘The US$700mil that turned up mysteriously was just a fraction of the proceeds of a gigantic heist, a gigantic act of thievery, a corruption scheme in which the PM, his family and his associates stole billions of dollars from the Malaysian government – US$4.5bil they stole in cash from the Malaysian government, some of which they just stacked up in bank accounts but mostly they laundered it all over the world including the in the U.S. which is why the U.S. Justice Department brought this case even though the money was stolen from the people of Malaysia (7:10 onwards).

https://dinmerican.wordpress.com/2018/03/11/thanks-to-msnbc-for-the-update-on-1mdb/: Thanks to MSNBC for the Update on 1MDB. The sad truth is that the Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak does not seem to care about this bad publicity. In fact, he seems to enjoy it. We Malaysians are embarrassed being associated with corruption and grand thievery.–Din Merican

-steadyaku-steadyaku-husseinhamid.blogspot: These two idiots have made us all the laughing stock of the World!!

– http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot: Breaking News : Tuan IGP, Tuan AG, MSNBC Calls Najib A “Multi Billion Dollar” Thief

