BOMBSHELL – WILL AUSSIE PM SELL OUT HIS OWN SON FOR THE SAKE KEEPING KLEPTOCRAT NAJIB HAPPY? TURNBULL FAMILY IN DAMAGE CONTROL OVER 1MDB REVELATIONS

But Alex Turnbull says his role in exposing the 1MDB scandal is likely to appear in soon-to-be published book by two Wall Street Journal reporters.

Malcolm Turnbull’s son Alex reportably had a role in blowing the whistle on controversial Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Photo: AAP

In an interview with Fairfax Media, Alex Turnbull would not comment on an article in The Australian which quoted him saying he was “b-tracked” by Goldman Sachs for raising concerns about 1MDB and claimed “whistleblowing is a shit business”.

Alex Turnbull said he was misquoted by The Australian newspaper although his complaint is similar to comment he appears to have made on a Malaysian blog, realpolitikasia, earlier this month.

“I called out the insane pricing and bizarre structure at [Goldman Sachs] when the deal was done and got yelled at by compliance for casting doubt on the integrity of PFI, the group that did the deal,” a user claiming to be Alex Turnbull wrote.