BOMBSHELL VIDEO – NAJIB, ROSMAH & CHILDREN FEATURE IN NEW DOCUMENTARY ABOUT 1MDB, PETROSAUDI’S PRINCE TURKI: ‘IT WAS A CON FROM THE BEGINNING… THE MALAYSIAN PEOPLE WERE LEFT WITH NOTHING’
Former PetroSaudi shareholder, Prince Turki bin Abdullah, is one of the Saudi Royals languishing incarcerated thanks to the corruption round-up in Saudi Arabia at the end of last year.
He and his antics over 1MDB led the start of the second episode last night of a major BBC documentary series on the House of Saud, focussing on corruption. Tony Pua’s campaign on 1MDB was featured.
– Sarawak Report
