BOMBSHELL – ROBERT KUOK FIGHTS BACK: DON’T BE PARANOID, NAJIB – BILLIONAIRE DENIES FINANCING ‘CHINESE PLOT TO OVERTHROW MALAY GOVT’, TO ACT AGAINST PRO-NAJIB NEWS PORTAL FOR ‘VERY SERIOUS LIBEL’

PETALING JAYA: Billionaire Tan Sri Robert Kuok said he would take all necessary steps against portal Malaysia Today and its author to address what he said were false allegations.

In a media statement released by his office Monday (Feb 26), the tycoon referred in particular to a series of three articles on the portal, owned by Raja Petra Kamarudin, published between Feb 21 and 23.

The articles, which attacked Kuok as the funder for news portal The Malaysian Insight, in addition to funding political parties, were untrue, the statement said.

The billionaire also said that any assertion that he had forgotten his roots were false, and that he had a deep appreciation for the opportunities he has had.

“Mr Kuok holds in the highest esteem the leaders of Malaysia who have throughout their lives done everything they can to contribute to the well-being of Malaysians,” the statement from his office read.

Here is his statement in full:

Media Statement from the Office of Mr Robert Kuok

In the last week, articles have emerged that have cast aspersions on Mr Robert Kuok’s commitment to Malaysia and the integrity of the country’s democratic processes. Mr Robert Kuok wishes to state that any assertion that he has forgotten his roots are entirely false.

Mr Robert Kuok would also like to place on record that he has a deep appreciation for the opportunities he has had and recognises the contributions made by Malaysians of all creeds, races and religions towards the development of Malaysia to date, and the continued commitment shared by all Malaysians in ensuring a bright future for the country.

Mr Kuok holds in the highest esteem the leaders of Malaysia who have throughout their lives done everything they can to contribute to the well-being of Malaysians.

In particular, Mr Robert Kuok refutes and emphatically denies the false allegations contained in the three articles published on the online blog, Malaysia Today, namely: “Malaysian Insight Funder Fingered” on Feb 21; “Robert Kuok Wants Chinese Rule in Malaysia” on Feb 21; and “Robert Kuok’s Last Chance at Changing the Government” on Feb 23.

The false assertions made in these articles include that he was funding The Malaysian Insight and various political parties with the aim of overthrowing the present government of Malaysia; embarking on a campaign to manipulate the Malaysian political process and democratic system; being anti-government vis-à-vis the ruling Barisan Nasional Party in Malaysia; and being a racist and a “Chinese chauvinist”.

These allegations are untrue, and Mr Robert Kuok expressly denies them in their entirety.

Since the publication of the Malaysia Today Articles, further articles have been published in Malaysia on the online portal known as Malaysiakini as well as in The New Straits Times, The Star, The Malay Mail, Utusan Malaysia and Berita Harian, amongst others.

In no uncertain terms, Mr Robert Kuok states that the Malaysia Today articles constitute very serious libel. Moreover, the allegations made are false and the attack on him wholly unjustified.

Mr Robert Kuok takes these baseless allegations very seriously, and reserves the right to take all necessary steps against Malaysia Today and the author to address the false allegations contained in the scurrilous articles.

