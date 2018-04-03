BOMBSHELL REPORT: BLOG CLAIMS BN’S OWN INTELLIGENCE SOURCES PREDICT HUGE PAKATAN WIN, WITH GERAKAN & MCA ‘GONE’ WHILE UMNO FACES POSSIBLE ‘WIPE OUT’

BN INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE PREDICTS HUGE PAKATAN WIN. WITH GERAKAN AND MCA GONE, UMNO TO BE WIPED OUT THIS TIME.

Behind the facade of false confidence, or should I use the cliche and say “Fake” Confidence the BN is probably faced with the biggest delima of all time in the coming elections.

An extremely worried leadership

At the 2008 General Elections the Gerakan was wiped out, in 2013 it was the MCA and in 2018 the predictrion according to the BN’s own intelligence is Tsunami UMNO the greatest political Tsunami to hit the county is coming.

This knowledge is confined to the top brass of the BN and that is why we get hammered with all sorts of nonsense in desperation, a speaker in Parliament who refuses the opposition to effectively question government decisions, the “Fake News Act” if that is what it is called, and of course the redelinenation excercise.

The BN leadership to keep away this very discouraging report has gone full swing into taking desperate measures including removing banners of opposition parties in towns they control while retaining their own, making false and unsubstantiated accusations against political heads of the Pakatan in a desperate move to shove up support.

The Damning BN Intelligence Committee Report

According to our own UMNO sources, the BN’s intelligence committee headed by UMNO has supplied them with a damning report to say that with or without the delineation exercise the BN is doomed to lose the next General elections and this has been attributed to several factors.

PAS a wrong move

The Malays especially the PAS faithful are deserting the party and heading for Amnah and PKR, some have even openly said that the DAP is more sincere than the PAS and PAS has suffered a huge A terribly wrong move.blow by supporting Najib and the BN so UMNO so UMNO can’t count count on PAS doing any real damage to the PKR and DAP vote.

Amnah has garnered a huge support base in Selangor most of whom are former PAS supporters, they see Hadi’s collusion with Najib as dangerous and do not want to associate with UMNO.

Whatever Hadi says they are now convinced that he is now supporting Najib for some strange reasons,and they say they know why?

PKR’s Selangor Performance

The Pakatan government has performed very well in Selangor, better than any other BN state government. Moreover the fact that PKR and DAP members are willing to disagree with each other on state matters shows an open and really democratic state government, unlike the BN where the MIC, the MCA and Gerakan are nothing but window dressing who just blindly follow UMNO.

DAP’S WILLINGNESS TO SACRIFCE SEATS TO OTHER MEMEBRS

Malaysia’s oldst and most consistent multiracial that has been dogged by Mahathir himself in the past for being a Chinese Chauvinistic party has brought the nation one full circle. He was surprised to find out that the DAP held its AGM in Bahasa and all business carried out in Bahasa, as he has been accustoms to Tamil and Chinese in the MIC and MCA and yet these two parties together with UMNO refer to the DAP as a racist party.

The DAP has proved to be multiracial and is beining to attract more Malays voters, well it is forgone conclusion that the numbers of Malays will within the next few decades outnumber that of the Chinese in the Party by the sheer fact that they make the majority of the population and the fact thaty they are being accepted by the Malays as a fair and just party, by word and deed.

DAP candidates will this time around stand in Malay majority constituencies. in fact t the last elections they are the party that gave Rafizi the Pandan seat, and DAP campaigned for him in the area too, it proved to be a very wise move.

Rafizi has proved his worth he will win the seat even without the DAP campaigning this time around as the electorate knows the worth of the man, he is certainly the material from which Malaysians can pick a future Prime Minister.

It is the DAP that ousted the Penang Government aided by Keadillan in the 2008 elections, they are expected to do the same this time round too.

Shameful factors in UMNO The Young voters in Selangor are an educated and informed bunch, they can’t be taken for a ride, they are prepared to ride along in as far as they get some benefits but are sure where their vote must go and can clearly distinguish what is right and wrong. As one chap from Tanjung Karang said, ” if we allow a corrupt government to take over we are killing ourselves, it is our future we are young and we need a bright future and UMNO can’t give it to us, we know Mahathir and Anwar can.

There is the “Jamal Yunos Factor” that UMNO suffers from. They do not want to be associated with a character like him. “Taking Axes, showing his power in the streets, warning people and going about like a Sam Seng is not the Malay idea of a real leader,” we do not wish to be led by Sam Seng, we are really ashamed of him but you know we cant express that openly, we are afraid of him, you have seen how he behaves. We do not need such people and people who tolerate and encourage such people must also be discarded.”

The Big Draw – Pakatan’s Mahathir factor

Whilst BN suffers from the Jamal Yunos factor, Pakatan has gained a huge segment of the Malay electorate from the Mahathir factor. The huge swing of UMNO voters to the Pakatan Camp with Mahathir at the helm has put a huge dent on the UMNO vote.At 93 he sent a fake running for cover. Tell it in my face he says.

In Johor the Muhyiddin factor has also rallied a significant portion of the UMNO voters, large enough to to really create massive damage to the BN in the state at the expense of UMNO, this is predicted to be the largest damage wrecked on UMNO and BN.

Krishamuddin strengthens MahathirHishamuddin’s public disrespect for Mahathir seen by many UMNO members as his ‘Guru’ has gained the wrath of many of the Mahathir faithful in Johor especially form his own political constituency. They now see Hisham differently, one of them even said, ” we saw him on TV crying and begging Mahadhir, to stay when he announced his retirement, now we know this man is not sincere.

Malays do not do such things, if he does not like Mahathir he must keep quiet – no need to support him, ‘tapi diam’, this was his ‘guru’, to politely keep quiet is ‘being Malay’ we do not rebuke our leaders even if we do not agree with them, especially if they are older than us.”

The division of the Malay vote in Johor is huge, PKR has made inroads so too has PriBumi, and DAP and the moderate voices of Amnah.

In Kelantan and Trengganu the swing seems to be towards Amanah and its more moderate approach, they feel that is the way to go and they respect Tok Guru and his approach, they are fed up of wayang actors who may be colluding with thieves and in the process benefiting from the same.

One even asked if Hadi really fell ill in Turkey or if it staged for some other agenda. Did He?

Kelantan is most likely to be taken by Amanah, and Trengganu also stands a good chance of going the same way. Mahathir put a lot of money into Trengganu with the Petronas and

Perwaja, that provided employment to a lot of people in the state and development, besides Trenggaanu has a strong PAS following who have now moved Amanah. The people of Trengganu have a lot of respect for Mahathir, but do not have anything to say about Najib.

Kedah is a lost case for the BN Che Det is just too popular in that state and so that is another card down, Perak will fall tthis time around as there is a lot of infighting in UMNO itself in the state, Gerakan and MCA have not resolved their issues and

Contrary to all the claims of the official government backed media, the Malays throughout the country have a huge affection for Mahathir and his leadership, and now with him teaming up with Anwar who also commands a huge following both supporters realise that something is really terribly wrong with the country that these two men must come together.

We all know that Anwar has a huge following really huge, with Mahathir’s and Muhyiddin’s supporters who were never Anwar’s supporters coming together one can imagine the Malay support that Pakatan would receive.

In the past if Anwar was not on the campaign trail the party did not do so well, now Anwar’s supporters realise that now more than ever the majority of the Malays support is behind Pakatan and he is the heir apparent to Mahathir and this time for real.

It is the most dreaded situation for UMNO and this is the real weight behind the fact that the BN will lose the next elections.

The UMNO Malays realise that Mahahtir has always delivered in the past and is confident he will again, they also realise that with Anwar the two have the ability, the wisdom, the courage and the expertise to whip the economy in shape and o their trusted choice has to be Pakatan.

Many are still suspicious of Najib especially after he pulled off at the last minute from the scheduled debate with Mahathir, where the Police were called in and refused to even let Mahathir speak but instead removed him from the stage, they now more strongly than ever before believe Najib has things to hide.

The actions of the ROS to delay and unreasonably refuse the registration of Pakatan’s logo is the clearest sign of government intervention in preventing the opposition from a fair fight and the Malays are aware of this. these are desperate moves by desperate people, as Najib is even afraid to face the UMNO members in a free and fair election.

The allegations that UMNO is in breach of its own constitution, has not held Presidential elections, and more and is allowed a free rein by the ROS shows that all is not well in UMNO itself and that there may be a case for the de- registration of this party.

The BN knows this Najib knows this and in his desperation Najib is biting has his nails, he does not know the best time for the elections yet.

All the false fronts he makes when he gives speeches where only his supporters are aware of the time and the place for fear of being booed out, is being done in desperation.

The desperation is not on the opposition it is on Najib the BN.Each time an accusation is made out against Guan Eng the more people in Penang are determined to bury all the Chinese parties of the BN.

The Indian Story

Yes, the Indians hold the key in some constituencies in the country, they are aware of all the mistreatment by UMNO and do not expect any goodies from Najib and his geng either, they will send MIC to the rubbish heap.

Mr. I. Thirunavukarsu asked me “who is this Vel Paari? Where did he come from? what has he done for the Indians? He now stands and talks as though h is a leader of Malaysian Indians. He is a nobody, we have far better qualified Indians who will not go near the MIC for fear of spoiling their names.Other Indians I spoke to know him as Samy Velu’s son and only from a court case involving him and the death of a girl, that seems to be the prominence he has with most ordinary Indians.

“Najib can count on about on a good percentage of the Indian vote and that too only if there are goodies upfront, no “half now half later”, the ‘later’ will not come, we a know him too well, we are no monkeys all upfront or no deal, that too before the elections.”

“If he can’t it is okay we’ll take our votes elsewhere;” said one Indian voter in the Kapar Constituency.

In Sarawak and Sabah the mood is swinging, Sabahans have to make the choice or remain one of the poorest states in he Federation instead of being treated as an equal partner with Malaya as envisaged during the formative years of Malaysia. there is discontent and according to our sources it coudl lead to a defeat like the one the Pairin victory against Harris Salleh with a bigger margin this time.

Sarawakians too are fed up of emplty promises their current Chief Minister is promising them heaven on earth bu after the elections they want everything now, enough is enough they say, heaven hasn’t come to earth after waiting for more than fifty ears.

A clear indication that the cards are really stacked heavily against the BN, the voters must turn out in ful force to ensure the BN falls and bring to fulfillment the R.A.H.M.A.N prophesy.

