BOMBSHELL – RAFIDAH COOKS NAJIB’S GOOSE: EX-MINISTER EXPOSES HOW NAJIB PRIVATIZED MILITARY LAND THROUGHOUT MALAYSIA TO A ‘3-PERSON COMPANY’ WHICH IS NOW USING THE LAND FOR 1MDB-LINKED PROJECT, ECRL & HSR PROJECTS

OPEN LETTER TO PM NAJIB

Bismillahirrahmanirrahim

(In The Name of Allah, The Compassionate, The Merciful)

DEAR PM,

Subject : PRIVATIZATION OF ALL MINDEF/ MILITARY LAND THROUGHOUT MALAYSIA

Do you recall that, towards the end of 2008, as the Defence Minister, (and also the then DPM to PM Abdullah Badawi), your good self PRESENTED A CABINET PAPER, to get Cabinet approval for the following :

A ) YOUR PROPOSAL FOR YOU TO PRIVATIZE ALL OF THE MORE THAN 40,000 hectares OF MINDEF /MILITARY LAND, THROUGHOUT MALAYSIA

B) YOUR PROPOSAL THAT THE PRIVATIZATION be DIRECTLY AWARDED, TO A COMPANY OWNED BY THREE INDIVIDUALS – TWO MEN AND A WOMAN

C ) YOUR PROPOSAL THAT THE LEASE WAS TO BE FOR 40 YEARS – FOUR DECADES

D) YOU DID NOT PROPOSE ANY OPEN TENDER ,NOR were there REQUESTS, FOR QUOTATIONS FROM OTHER PARTIES

MINDEF /MILITARY LAND is A VERY STRATEGIC and VALUABLE National ASSET , AND with National Security and Defence implications.

I WAS uneasy and questioned you in CABINET:–

a) HOW was this unknown company selected?

b) I also asked why LEMBAGA TABUNG ANGKATAN TENTERA (LTAT) was not chosen instead , for this privatisation? LTAT can then form Consortiums, with Commercial Development Companies ,with excellent track records.

Your response to me , and echoed by the PM then, was…

‘We will bring in LTAT later…’

No one else asked any question. The Paper was approved.

DEAR PM,

I ask your goodself to please VERIFY that:—

(1) THE ‘3-PERSON COMPANY’ NOW OWNS EVERY INCH OF MINDEF/ MILITARY LAND IN MALAYSIA

(2) THE ‘3-PERSON COMPANY’ NOW MAKES DECISIONS ON:—-

a) PROJECTS to be carried out on these tracts of Land

b) TO WHICH COMPANIES to SELL these parcels of land

(unless of course, orders from ‘higher-up’ , instruct otherwise)

c) TERMS of ‘land swap’, and OTHER deals, involving Companies ,which will relocate existing OLD Military Camps on prime land , and then undertake to build NEW Camps, in remote locations.

When the prime land which was EX MINDEF / MILITARY land ( but now owned by the ‘3 Person Company’) , is later REVALUED ,they will reap hefty profits. (One such example is the ‘Land Swap’ deal in SARAWAK, involving a company owned by Tan Sri Bustari Yusof.

DEAR PM,

Can you PLEASE VERIFY, that the following projects indeed INVOLVE parcels of the EX MINDEF / MILITARY land (now owned by the ‘3 Person Company’) :

1) The TUDM BASE land IN SUNGEI BESI (BANDAR MALAYSIA PROJECT) which was sold by the Government to 1MDB (original owner/developer) at the ridiculous price ofRM74.20 psf (when the going rate then was as high RM1,000 psf). 1MDB got into financial difficulty , and the Project was ‘ taken back ‘ by MoF. By then, of course, a RM741mil DEPOSIT had already been paid by the IWH- CREC CONSORTIUM.

By this turn of events , 1MDB KEPT the original deposit whilst the government (taxpayers) had to find additonal funds to ‘return’ the deposit.

2) RELOCATION of MAJIDEE CAMP, situated 4 km from Johor Bahru, to outlying locations in Kluang, Gemas etc by the original contractor(s), which failed to deliver. In fact THIS ISSUE was raised in PARLIAMENT and by the PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE which was then chaired by Tan Sri Azmi Khalid.

3) The EAST COAST RAIL LINK (ECRL) spanning 620 km.

4)The KL-SINGAPORE HIGH SPEED RAIL (HSR).

5) A LARGE SCALE COMMERCIAL AGRICULTURE Project was announced by Defence Minister Hishamuddin, using, what he described as ‘IDLE’ MINDEF land . IN REALITY, there IS NO MORE MINDEF / MILITARY LAND, whether ‘IDLE’ or otherwise. ALL MINDEF/ MILITARY LAND is now OWNED by the ‘3 Person COMPANY’.

6) The Sale of the Strategic TUDM BASE IN BUTTERWORTH to TSR Capital (By the 3-Person Company), for commercial development. The base was to be relocated to Ara Kuda at a cost of RM3bil. However, this project was deferred by your goodself, after objections from several parties. Your reason was that it needed ‘further in-depth’ study. BUT certainly , by then, money for the land had most likely been paid.

DEAR PM,

Recently you announced, in SENDAYAN, when opening the NEW TUDM BASE, that unsuitable government ASSETS can be ‘monetized’ , for other projects.

I would like for your good self to VERIFY whether:—‘

a) THIS will again INVOLVE EX-MINDEF/ MILITARY land (that is now OWNED by the ‘3-PERSON COMPANY’) ?

b ) Whether there are possible arrangements , to enable assistance to 1MDB (as in the case of the REFUND of the Consortium’s Deposit , by MOF , instead of by 1MDB, in the Bandar Malaysia project.)

DEAR PM,

THE RAKYAT MUST KNOW ALL THE FACTS. PLEASE REVEAL FOR PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE:

1) The NAMES of the 3 Individuals

2) The NAME of their company

3) DETAILS of this massive ‘one-shot’ Privatization

4) LIST OF MINISTERS present in Cabinet ,at the meeting, which approved the Paper your good self had presented. I WAS THERE.

There is NOTHING ‘secret’ about the Cabinet Paper. The PRIVATIZATION HAS BEEN DONE, and the Projects on the EX MINDEF/MILITARY land, are on-going.

FOR THE FUTURE, NEW Projects will surely be NEGOTIATED , with UPWARD REVALUATION of relevant parcels of such land ,over the REMAINING 30 years , of the Privatisation contract.

DEAR PM,

We ALL must ADHERE to our OATH OF OFFICE.

MUSLIM Ministers, like your goodself, begin to recite the OATH with….

‘Wallahi, Wabillahi, Watallahi’. (In the Name of Allah…)

THE ALMIGHTY IS THE ULTIMATE ARBITER.

Thank you.

Salam Sejahtera,

Rafidah Aziz

April 2018

