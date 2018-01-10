BOMBSHELL – PANDIKAR CAUGHT SHOWING OFF HIS SUPER-EXPENSIVE NEW BENTLEY LIMOUSINE, ANOTHER PERK FOR BEING NAJIB’S ‘RUBBER STAMP’?: FOR SURE, PANDIKAR WILL PUT NAJIB FIRST, SABAH LAST…

Gaji Buta speaker Dewan Rakyat : RM31,000….tapi macham the Flying Hippo this Guy has been saving from a very young age…and so he can afford the finer things in life….like a Bentley!

This is the parliament he is Speaker of…picture depicts Members of Parliament from Barisan Nasional. The prime minister is on extreme right in the front row. Who else can you recognise?

This Speaker drives a Bently….sama kepala otak as that Mr and Mrs Idiot in Seri Perdana.

Like the wife of that Mr Idiot, this Speaker’s wife is the same as that Mrs Idiot …..spending money she does not have! Dia orang ingat Malaysia ni belong to their kepala bapak ka?

WHAT DO I HAVE TO SAY TO ALL THIS?

PTUI